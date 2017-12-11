A gift of warmth

Along with the cold weather, an anonymous act of good will showed up in Wauseon’s Reighard Park last week. Scarves were tied to trees along Parkview Drive in Wauseon along with a message. It read, “I am not lost! Please take me with you if you are cold. Stay warm. God Bless!”

Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor